  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida meets Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok on Thursday. | KYODO
  • JIJI, STAFF REPORT

Bangkok – Chinese leader Xi Jinping was unexpectedly amicable in his summit with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida this week — a hint that Beijing may be entering a period of diplomatic outreach, a senior Japanese Foreign Ministry official said.

Xi may have “switched to active diplomacy mode, turning over a new leaf in ties with other countries” after cementing a third term in power last month, the official said.

