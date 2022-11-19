  • Restaurants in Tokyo on Friday | AFP-JIJI
    Restaurants in Tokyo on Friday | AFP-JIJI

  JIJI, STAFF REPORT

Tokyo confirmed 9,457 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, up by 1,436 from a week before, as cases continue to rise across the country.

The daily count exceeded the week-before level for the 15th consecutive day.

