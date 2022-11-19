  • The central government plans to beef up tax incentives designed to foster startups by extending the tax preference period for stock options, sources familiar with the matter have said. | AFP-JIJI
The central government plans to beef up tax incentives designed to foster startups by extending the tax preference period for stock options, sources familiar with the matter have said.

Under the plan, executives and employees at startups will be eligible for a tax preference if they exercise stock options within 15 years after the right is granted, longer than the current maximum period of 10 years, the sources said Friday.

