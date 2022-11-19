  • Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha hands a ceremonial woven cha-lom to U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at the handover ceremony during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
    Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha hands a ceremonial woven cha-lom to U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at the handover ceremony during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

  AFP-JIJI, KYODO

Bangkok – Asia-Pacific leaders added their voices on Saturday to international pressure on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, issuing a summit statement saying “most” of them condemned the war.

The 21 members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum issued a joint declaration after a day and half of talks in Bangkok criticizing the conflict and the global economic turmoil it has unleashed.

