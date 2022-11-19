China has fielded new, longer-range ballistic missiles on its six nuclear-powered submarines, allowing it to hit the continental U.S. from much closer to its own shores, the U.S. acknowledged publicly for the first time Friday.
China’s six Jin-class submarines are now “equipped with JL-3 intercontinental ballistic missiles,” Adm. Sam Paparo, the head of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, told military reporters at a conference in Washington. “They were built to threaten the United States.”
