  • A former second-generation member of the Unification Church, who uses the pseudonym Sayuri Ogawa, speaks online during a hearing by opposition parties on Wednesday at the Diet building. | KYODO
The government will question the Unification Church about an adoption system the religious group is believed to be operating under its doctrine, welfare minister Katsunobu Kato said Friday.

The central and Tokyo Metropolitan governments will together submit written inquiries to the group about the system, Kato told a news conference.

