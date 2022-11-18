  • A bill to redraw single-seat constituency boundaries for the Lower House is passed at an Upper House plenary session Friday. | KYODO
  • Jiji

Parliament on Friday enacted a bill to redraw single-seat constituency boundaries for the Lower House in order to reduce election vote-value disparities.

The bill to revise the public offices election law was approved by a majority vote at the day’s plenary meeting of the Upper House with support mainly from the ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito, and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan. The amendment cleared the Lower House earlier this month.

