Japan will extend its participation in the International Space Station (ISS) program to 2030, education and science minister Keiko Nagaoka said on Friday, following in the footsteps of ally the United States.
The U.S. pledged in December to keep the ISS operational through to 2030. Among Washington’s program partners, which are Russia, Canada, Japan and the 11-nation European Space Agency, Tokyo is the first to join the U.S. in extending participation.
