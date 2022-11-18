  • Keiko Nagaoka (second from left), minister of education, culture, sports, science and technology, and NASA Administrator Bill Nelson (on screen) pose for photos on the occasion of the signing of an agreement on the Gateway space program in Tokyo on Friday. | KYODO
    Keiko Nagaoka (second from left), minister of education, culture, sports, science and technology, and NASA Administrator Bill Nelson (on screen) pose for photos on the occasion of the signing of an agreement on the Gateway space program in Tokyo on Friday. | KYODO

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

Japan will extend its participation in the International Space Station (ISS) program to 2030, education and science minister Keiko Nagaoka said on Friday, following in the footsteps of ally the United States.

The U.S. pledged in December to keep the ISS operational through to 2030. Among Washington’s program partners, which are Russia, Canada, Japan and the 11-nation European Space Agency, Tokyo is the first to join the U.S. in extending participation.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW