Japanese documentary filmmaker Toru Kubota returned to Japan on a commercial flight Friday after being released from a Myanmar prison under an amnesty by the junta the previous day.

Kubota was detained on July 30 while filming an anti-coup protest in Myanmar’s largest city Yangon and sentenced by a military-controlled court to 10 years in prison for sedition, among other crimes.

