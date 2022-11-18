Japanese documentary filmmaker Toru Kubota returned to Japan on a commercial flight Friday after being released from a Myanmar prison under an amnesty by the junta the previous day.
Kubota was detained on July 30 while filming an anti-coup protest in Myanmar’s largest city Yangon and sentenced by a military-controlled court to 10 years in prison for sedition, among other crimes.
