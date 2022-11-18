  • Visitors play video games with a statue of Sonic the Hedgehog in the background on Nov. 2 in Paris. | AFP-JIJI
Tokyo prosecutors on Friday arrested Yuji Naka, the 57-year-old creator of the Sonic the Hedgehog video game series, over alleged insider trading in shares of a game-maker.

Naka, while employed at game-maker Square Enix, allegedly purchased 10,000 shares in Aiming for about ¥2.8 million in January 2020 based on insider information about a smartphone-based online game being developed jointly by the two firms.

