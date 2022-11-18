  • The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Tokyo rose 13.8% from a week earlier to 8,332.1. | AFP-JIJI
  • Jiji, kyodo, staff report

Tokyo confirmed 8,292 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, up by 393 from a week before, as Japan braces for its eighth wave of infections.

The daily count exceeded the week-before level for the 14th consecutive day.

