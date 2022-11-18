  • Amid expectations that, going forward, more vehicles will run on electricity and hydrogen instead of gasoline, the government will seek a new source of tax revenue that can replace the current tax on fuels. | KYODO
As Japan prepares for an era when electric vehicles become the standard, the government may explore the implementation of an automobile mileage tax, people familiar with the matter said Thursday.

The government aims to include the plan in the country’s tax reform package for fiscal 2023, which starts in April next year, the people said.

