  • U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley addresses reporters during a news conference at the Pentagon in Washington on Wednesday. | YURI GRIPAS / THE NEW YORK TIMES
  • AFP-Jiji

The Pentagon's top general warned Wednesday that any Chinese attack on Taiwan would be a strategic mistake as bad as Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"I think it would be unwise, it would be a political mistake, a geopolitical mistake, a strategic mistake, similar to what the strategic mistake is that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin has made in Ukraine," said U.S. Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley.

