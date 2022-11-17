  • An activist protesting against a coup in Myanmar holds a placard of Japanese journalist Toru Kubota during a rally in front of the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo in July. | AFP-JIJI
A Japanese documentary filmmaker detained in July in Myanmar’s largest city, Yangon, was set to return to Japan Thursday after being released, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Toru Kubota was sentenced last month to a total of 10 years in prison for violating the immigration law and for sedition and electronic communications-related violations.

