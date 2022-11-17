  • Autumn foliage in Tokyo on Sunday. The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has raised its COVID-19 alert to the second-highest level on its four-tier scale. | AFP-JIJI
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has raised its COVID-19 alert to the second-highest level on its four-tier scale.

At the authority’s coronavirus monitoring meeting on Thursday, an expert warned that the capital “can be considered to be entering an eighth wave of infections.”

