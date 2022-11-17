Bangkok – Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called for joint efforts with Chinese President Xi Jinping to build constructive and stable bilateral relations in their first in-person talks Thursday in Bangkok, with the ties strained over a territorial row and Taiwan.
In the first summit between the leaders of the two Asian neighbors in roughly three years, Kishida is believed to have conveyed Japan’s concern about Chinese attempts to undermine Tokyo’s control over the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea, as well as Beijing’s increased military pressure on Taiwan.
