The approval rate for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Cabinet inched up 0.3 percentage point from the previous month to 27.7%, a Jiji public opinion survey for November showed on Thursday.
The disapproval rate for the Kishida Cabinet grew 0.5 point to 43.5%, exceeding approval for the third straight month, with the margin expanding to 15.8 points, according to the poll, conducted for four days through Monday.
