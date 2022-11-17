  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends a session during the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI
The approval rate for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Cabinet inched up 0.3 percentage point from the previous month to 27.7%, a Jiji public opinion survey for November showed on Thursday.

The disapproval rate for the Kishida Cabinet grew 0.5 point to 43.5%, exceeding approval for the third straight month, with the margin expanding to 15.8 points, according to the poll, conducted for four days through Monday.

