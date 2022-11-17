The Pentagon’s top general warned Wednesday that any Chinese attack on Taiwan would be a strategic mistake as bad as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“I think it would be unwise, it would be a political mistake, a geopolitical mistake, a strategic mistake, similar to what the strategic mistake is that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin has made in Ukraine,” said U.S. Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley.
