    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a Veterans Day event at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on Friday. | REUTERS
WASHINGTON – U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the Philippine islands of Palawan on the edge of the disputed South China Sea, a senior administration official said Tuesday, in a move that may be interpreted by Beijing as a rebuke.

The visit, scheduled for next Tuesday, will make Harris the highest-ranking American official to visit the island chain adjacent to the Spratly Islands. China has dredged the sea floor to build harbors and airstrips on the Spratlys, parts of which are also claimed by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.

