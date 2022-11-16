  • Healthy offspring and the next generation of mice derived from space-preserved spermatozoa | THE UNIVERSITY OF YAMANASHI / VIA KYODO
    Healthy offspring and the next generation of mice derived from space-preserved spermatozoa | THE UNIVERSITY OF YAMANASHI / VIA KYODO
  • SHARE

Nodding along to catchy music is not just a human habit, according to Japanese scientists who have discovered that rats also move to the beat of songs by stars like Lady Gaga.

Researchers at the University of Tokyo played Mozart, Queen and Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way” to rats wearing miniature sensors to detect even the tiniest movements.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW