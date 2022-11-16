  • Kyodo

Princess Hisako, the widow of former Emperor Akihito’s cousin, has tested positive for coronavirus, the Imperial Household Agency said Wednesday, making her the fifth COVID-19 case within the imperial family.

The 69-year-old princess, who had a fever that rose to 38 degrees Celsius at one point, still feels some discomfort in her throat but her temperature has now dropped to around 36 C, according to the agency.

