Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt – Japan will consider providing funds to a World Bank framework to support developing countries suffering losses and damage from natural disasters linked to climate change, Environment Minister Akihiro Nishimura said Tuesday.

Nishimura was speaking at the ongoing COP27 climate talks in the Egyptian city of Sharm el-Sheikh.

