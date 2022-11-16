  • The rules for the Supreme Court in Tokyo require records of cases that drew social attention or would serve as key materials for research to be preserved permanently. | KYODO
    The rules for the Supreme Court in Tokyo require records of cases that drew social attention or would serve as key materials for research to be preserved permanently. | KYODO

The Supreme Court has been discarding after five years reports on judicial records subject to permanent preservation, it was learned Tuesday.

The revelation came after it was learned last month that records of high-profile cases involving minors, including the serial murder of children in Kobe in 1997, had been discarded.

