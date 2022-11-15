  • The risk of flu infection is higher this year, experts warn, because of reduced immunity in society due to a much lower number of influenza cases during the coronavirus pandemic. | AFP-JIJI
    The risk of flu infection is higher this year, experts warn, because of reduced immunity in society due to a much lower number of influenza cases during the coronavirus pandemic. | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

The government is bracing for the arrival of a “twindemic” — the concurrent spread of influenza and the coronavirus — following recent reports of flu outbreaks, which have emerged at the same time as the suspected arrival of an eighth COVID-19 wave.

In the week through Nov. 6, 270 flu cases were reported by clinics participating in a nationwide influenza surveillance program, according to health ministry statistics released Friday. The tally compares with 23 cases reported in the same period last year.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED