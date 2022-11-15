TOKYO – Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo Co. said on Tuesday its mRNA-based vaccine had reached its proven successful as a COVID-19 booster shot.
In a trial of about 5,000 Japanese adults, those who had received the vaccine, known as DS-5670, developed levels of COVID-neutralizing antibodies that were as good as or better than those of people who had had other mRNA shots, the company said in a release.
