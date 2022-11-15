The Hague – A Japanese teenager who has become an advocate for children urged politicians to become the leaders they would have admired as youngsters, after winning a prestigious youth award on Monday.
Rena Kawasaki, 17, received the 2022 KidsRights International Children’s Prize for her campaigns in Japan “ensuring that the voices of young people are heard … for the betterment of future generations,” the organizers said.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.