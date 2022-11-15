  • Rena Kawasaki receives the KidsRights International Children's Peace Prize in The Hague on Monday for her campaigns in Japan. | ANP / VIA AFP-JIJI
    Rena Kawasaki receives the KidsRights International Children's Peace Prize in The Hague on Monday for her campaigns in Japan. | ANP / VIA AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-Jiji

The Hague – A Japanese teenager who has become an advocate for children urged politicians to become the leaders they would have admired as youngsters, after winning a prestigious youth award on Monday.

Rena Kawasaki, 17, received the 2022 KidsRights International Children’s Prize for her campaigns in Japan “ensuring that the voices of young people are heard … for the betterment of future generations,” the organizers said.

