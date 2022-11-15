Amazon.com has said it plans to cut about 10,000 jobs, the largest ever headcount reduction at the e-commerce giant, as it braces for slower growth and a possible recession.
The layoffs, which could begin as soon as this week, will likely target Amazon’s devices group, responsible for the Echo smart speakers and Alexa digital assistant, as well as Amazon’s retail divisions and human resources, according to people familiar with the matter.
