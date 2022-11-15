  • Amazon is planning to cut thousands of jobs in its devices organization, as well as its human-resources and retail divisions. | REUTERS
    Amazon is planning to cut thousands of jobs in its devices organization, as well as its human-resources and retail divisions. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

Amazon.com has said it plans to cut about 10,000 jobs, the largest ever headcount reduction at the e-commerce giant, as it braces for slower growth and a possible recession.

The layoffs, which could begin as soon as this week, will likely target Amazon’s devices group, responsible for the Echo smart speakers and Alexa digital assistant, as well as Amazon’s retail divisions and human resources, according to people familiar with the matter.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW