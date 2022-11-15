  • Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen arrives at Ngurah Rai International Airport ahead of the Group of 20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, on Monday. | POOL / VIA AFP-JIJI
  • Reuters

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has canceled meetings he was due to have at the Group of 20 summit in Bali after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a statement posted on his Facebook page.

Hun Sen, who is the current chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), had tested positive before he had held any meetings including those scheduled with French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, the statement said.

