  Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks in Kyiv earlier this month.
  • Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russian soldiers of committing war crimes and killing civilians in Kherson, parts of which were retaken by Ukraine's army last week after Russia pulled out.

"Investigators have already documented more than 400 Russian war crimes. Bodies of dead civilians and servicemen have been found," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address on Sunday.

