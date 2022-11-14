  • Russian President Vladimir Putin's no-show at the Group of 20 summit risks further isolating a country already battered by unprecedented Western sanctions. | AFP-JIJI
    Russian President Vladimir Putin's no-show at the Group of 20 summit risks further isolating a country already battered by unprecedented Western sanctions. | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-Jiji

  • SHARE

The last time Russian President Vladimir Putin found himself isolated at a Group of 20 summit was in 2014, soon after he seized Crimea — and he was so shunned that he left early.

Eight years later, after launching a full-scale offensive in Ukraine in February and threatening the West with nuclear weapons, the 70-year-old Russian leader chose to skip this week’s G20 meeting on the tropical island of Bali altogether.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW