Nearly half of Japan’s 47 prefectural governors formed a group this month amid frustration with slow progress in the central government’s efforts to resolve the heavy concentration of power and population in Tokyo.
The group of 22 governors supports a central government council made up of industry and academic experts that was launched with the goal of resolving the country’s structural problems.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.