  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida makes a speech during an inaugural meeting in Tokyo in June of Reinventing Infrastructure of Wisdom and Action, also known as Reiwa Rincho, a national council launched with the goal of resolving the country's structural problems. | KYODO
Nearly half of Japan’s 47 prefectural governors formed a group this month amid frustration with slow progress in the central government’s efforts to resolve the heavy concentration of power and population in Tokyo.

The group of 22 governors supports a central government council made up of industry and academic experts that was launched with the goal of resolving the country’s structural problems.

