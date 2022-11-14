  • Thefts were confirmed at women's changing rooms at dozens of bathing facilities in the Kanto region. | GETTY IMAGES
Tokyo police have linked a series of theft cases involving a group targeting women’s changing rooms at public bathhouses, with the amount of losses thought to total at least ¥100 million.

In the cases, members of the group opened lockers using keys they had obtained, stealing credit cards of customers at bathhouses including up-scale facilities.

