  • People have their photographs taken in Tokyo on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
  • Jiji, staff report

Tokyo confirmed 4,025 new COVID-19 cases Monday, an increase of 536 from a week before.

Five new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported in the capital. The seven-day average of new cases rose 30.1% from a week earlier to 7,501.9. There were 26 severely ill patients, up by five from the previous day.

