Tokyo confirmed 4,025 new COVID-19 cases Monday, an increase of 536 from a week before.
Five new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported in the capital. The seven-day average of new cases rose 30.1% from a week earlier to 7,501.9. There were 26 severely ill patients, up by five from the previous day.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.