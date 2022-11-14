Tokyo/NUSA DUA, Indonesia – Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is scheduled to hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, according to the government, the first in-person talks between the two leaders.
The meeting is expected to take place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Bangkok, the Japanese government’s top spokesman, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, said during a Monday news conference.
