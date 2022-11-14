  • U.S. President Joe Biden shakes hands with Chinese leader Xi Jinping as they meet ahead of the Group of 20 leaders' summit in Bali, Indonesia, on Monday. | REUTERS
NUSA DUA, Indonesia – Chinese leader Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden met on Monday for long-awaited talks that come as relations between their countries are at their lowest in decades, marred by disagreements over a host of issues from Taiwan to trade.

The two, holding their first in-person talks since Biden became president, met on the Indonesian island of Bali ahead of a Group of 20 (G20) summit on Tuesday that is set to be fraught with tension over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

