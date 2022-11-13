  • Inbound travel demand is booming after Japan opened its door to individual travelers from overseas on Oct. 11. | KYODO
Japan’s tourism and airline industries are seeing a rebound in travel demand one month after the country drastically eased COVID-19 border controls.

The government relaxed its border control measures and launched a nationwide travel discount program on Oct. 11.

