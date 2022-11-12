The success of a bid for Toshiba Corp. by a Japanese investment fund is hinging on financial support from banks, sources familiar with the situation said, with some lenders viewing loans as overly risky.
The investment fund, Japan Industrial Partners Inc., recently presented a proposal to take over the Japanese technology conglomerate for about ¥2.2 billion, the sources said. JIP has secured about ¥1 trillion from over 10 Japanese companies, including Chubu Electric Power Co. and leasing company Orix Corp., to help finance the bid, they added.
