  • Then-U.S. Vice President Joe Biden listens to the U.S. national anthem with then-Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in August 2011. | AFP-JIJI
    Then-U.S. Vice President Joe Biden listens to the U.S. national anthem with then-Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in August 2011. | AFP-JIJI

  • REUTERS, AFP-JIJI, KYODO

  • SHARE

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE/Phnom Penh – U.S. President Joe Biden will warn Chinese President Xi Jinping at a meeting on Monday that North Korea’s continued pursuit of weapons development will lead to an enhanced U.S. military presence in the region, the White House said.

Biden touched down in Phnom Penh for meetings with Southeast Asian leaders ahead of his encounter with his Chinese counterpart on Monday in Bali.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED