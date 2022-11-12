  • Workers in protective suits ride an electric vehicle near an apartment compound that was placed under lockdown in Beijing on Saturday. | REUTERS
    Workers in protective suits ride an electric vehicle near an apartment compound that was placed under lockdown in Beijing on Saturday. | REUTERS

China’s top health officials said a sweeping overhaul to its “COVID-zero” playbook was a refinement of rules and not a relaxation of controls, dismissing interpretations that the changes were a step toward living with the virus.

Officials brandished data that showed cutting centralized quarantine for travelers and close contacts to five days would still catch the vast majority of COVID-19 infections, but said a strict attitude toward stamping out infections remains China’s guiding principle.

