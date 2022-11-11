  • Foreign visitors arrive at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Oct. 11. | KYODO
The number of foreign tourists that arrived in Japan in October increased more than fifteenfold from the previous month to 288,909, government data showed Friday, as the country removed almost all COVID-19 entry restrictions on Oct. 11.

From Oct. 1 to 10, the daily tally of foreign tourists entering Japan was around 1,900, but jumped to about 12,900 after the government removed its cap on daily arrivals and its ban on individuals and non-prearranged trips, according to the Japan Tourism Agency.

