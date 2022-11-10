  • A new company jointly launched by Toyota, Sony and other major firms plans to start mass producing semiconductors in five years. | REUTERS
Toyota, Sony, NTT and five other companies have jointly launched a new firm aimed at manufacturing semiconductors domestically as part of economic security measures, NHK reported Thursday.

The new company is planning to mass-produce state-of-the-art semiconductors starting in 2027, it said.

