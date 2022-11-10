Ferraris, Lamborghinis and other supercars are seeing an unprecedented sales boom in Japan, fueled by pent-up, post-COVID-restriction demand from wealthy buyers, who also see the vehicles as good investments amid a weakening yen and soaring used-car prices.
New registrations of automobiles costing more than ¥20 million ($136,000) yen rose 64% to 5,462 vehicles during January through October from the same period a year earlier, when registrations also jumped 75%, data from the Japan Automobile Importers Association shows. Despite those gains, total sales of imported cars fell 11% to 193,026 units during the same period this year.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.