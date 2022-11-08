  • Japan spent ¥2.83 trillion for yen-buying intervention on Sept. 22, then the largest amount spent in a single day. | REUTERS
    Japan spent ¥2.83 trillion for yen-buying intervention on Sept. 22, then the largest amount spent in a single day. | REUTERS

  • kyodo

  • SHARE

Japan’s yen-buying, U.S. dollar-selling intervention cost ¥2.83 trillion ($19 billion) on Sept. 22, then the largest amount spent in a single day, the Finance Ministry said Tuesday.

Since the first intervention in 24 years to prop up the yen, Japanese monetary authorities have likely stepped in multiple times, prompting market sources to estimate a far larger amount has been spent. Before Sept. 22, the ¥2.62 trillion spent on April 10, 1998, was the largest daily yen-buying, dollar-selling operation.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW