The Cabinet on Tuesday approved an extra budget for the current fiscal year to spend ¥29.09 trillion on an economic package designed to mitigate the pain of rising prices on households and businesses, exacerbated by a weaker yen.
To secure the necessary funding, the government will issue bonds worth ¥22.85 trillion, putting fiscal restoration on the back burner further despite its debt already more than twice the size of its economy.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.