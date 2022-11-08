  • The government's new economic package is designed to mitigate the pain on households and businesses of rising prices. | AFP-JIJI
  Kyodo

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved an extra budget for the current fiscal year to spend ¥29.09 trillion on an economic package designed to mitigate the pain of rising prices on households and businesses, exacerbated by a weaker yen.

To secure the necessary funding, the government will issue bonds worth ¥22.85 trillion, putting fiscal restoration on the back burner further despite its debt already more than twice the size of its economy.

