  • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poses with sharpshooters of the Air and Anti-Aircraft Force in North Korea in 2019. | KCNA / VIA REUTERS
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poses with sharpshooters of the Air and Anti-Aircraft Force in North Korea in 2019. | KCNA / VIA REUTERS
  • SHARE

Seoul – North Korea on Tuesday described its record-breaking blitz of missile launches last week as a “just counteraction” to the biggest-ever U.S.-South Korea air exercises.

Pyongyang has long condemned joint military exercises by Seoul and Washington, calling them rehearsals for an invasion — but it has appeared especially sensitive to air force drills.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW