  • People walk at the crossing of Eje Central and Madero streets in downtown Mexico City on Oct. 14. The global population will breach the symbolic level of 8 billion on Nov. 15, according to the U.N. | AFP-JIJI
    People walk at the crossing of Eje Central and Madero streets in downtown Mexico City on Oct. 14. The global population will breach the symbolic level of 8 billion on Nov. 15, according to the U.N. | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

United Nations – Are 8 billion humans too many for planet Earth? As we reach this milestone on Nov. 15, most experts say the bigger problem is the overconsumption of resources by the wealthiest residents.

“Eight billion people, it is a momentous milestone for humanity,” said United Nations Population Fund chief Natalia Kanem, hailing an increase in life expectancy and fewer maternal and child deaths.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW