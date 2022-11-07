  • A man walks outside of the Sharm el-Sheikh International Convention Center during the COP27 climate summit opening in Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on Sunday. | REUTERS
    A man walks outside of the Sharm el-Sheikh International Convention Center during the COP27 climate summit opening in Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on Sunday. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt – Warned that mounting economic crises should not delay action on increasingly obvious global warming threats, climate negotiators agreed at U.N. talks on Sunday to start discussions on a funding plan to help climate-hit countries cope with surging losses.

As the COP27 climate summit opened in Egypt, U.N. climate chief Simon Stiell said concrete action to tackle emissions and climate risks, delayed over decades, could no longer wait as dangerous effects worsen.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW