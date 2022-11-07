  • Waterworks set up by Japan's official development assistance in the Philippines | JAPANESE EMBASSY IN THE PHILIPPINES / VIA KYODO
    Waterworks set up by Japan's official development assistance in the Philippines | JAPANESE EMBASSY IN THE PHILIPPINES / VIA KYODO

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

The yen’s rapid depreciation has been seriously affecting Japan’s official development assistance program (ODA), which Tokyo regards as an important tool for diplomacy.

A weaker yen means a decrease in the amount of Japanese assistance when converted into dollars. There are concerns that cutbacks in ODA projects may negatively affect Japan’s ties with aid recipient countries.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED