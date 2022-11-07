The yen’s rapid depreciation has been seriously affecting Japan’s official development assistance program (ODA), which Tokyo regards as an important tool for diplomacy.
A weaker yen means a decrease in the amount of Japanese assistance when converted into dollars. There are concerns that cutbacks in ODA projects may negatively affect Japan’s ties with aid recipient countries.
