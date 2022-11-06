  • Emperor Naruhito leaves the University of Tokyo Hospital in Tokyo's Bunkyo Ward after a prostate examination on Sunday. | POOL / VIA KYODO
    Emperor Naruhito leaves the University of Tokyo Hospital in Tokyo's Bunkyo Ward after a prostate examination on Sunday. | POOL / VIA KYODO

Emperor Naruhito underwent a prostate examination at the University of Tokyo Hospital on Sunday after a rise in a tumor marker, the Imperial Household Agency said.

The 62-year-old arrived at the hospital at around 9:30 a.m., underwent an MRI scan and left at around 1 p.m., the agency said. The result of the scan will be learned in a few days, it added.

