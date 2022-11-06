An opposition official on Sunday called for early talks among heads of the ruling and opposition parties for rescuing victims of questionable practices by the controversial religious group known as the Unification Church.
In a television debate on legislation to support such victims and preventing further damage, Katsuya Okada, secretary-general of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, proposed that heads of the ruling and opposition parties meet within this week to break the deadlock in the ongoing talks among four parties.
